Plans have been lodged for a Hartlepool bar and music venue to move to a new home in the town centre.

Both planning and licensing applications have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council to secure permission to transform 117 York Road.

Subject to gaining approval, the building is to be the new home of live music venue ‘The Intro’ which is currently based at unit 34 in Navigation Point by the Marina.

Submitted by Ashley Johns, from Team Tilly Leisure, the licensing application seeks permission to allow the site to play recorded music from noon until 11.30pm, in line with its opening hours, and live music from 7pm until 11.30pm each day.

117 York Road, Hartlepool, could be transformed into a new bar. Picture by FRANK REID

It adds this would include a live singer or bands performing on Fridays, Saturday and Sundays along with the option of karaoke on other nights.

It also aims to secure the site permission to sell alcohol from noon to 11.15pm each day.

The licensing application states the premises will be a coffee bar during the day between noon and 7pm serving food and drinks before acting as a “live music and events space” until 11.30pm.

Proposals stress numerous measures will be in place to ensure the venue complies with licensing rules including having CCTV, door staff when needed, employee training schemes and a Challenge 25 policy.