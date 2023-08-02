News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool Borough Council names top three derelict buildings for action including former nightclub

Calls have been made to improve how derelict buildings are tackled in Hartlepool after council chiefs revealed their highest priority sites for action.
By Nic Marko
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 00:00 BST- 2 min read

A total of 27 properties are currently on Hartlepool Borough Council’s register of run-down problem sites in the area to tackle.

Three are being targeted as a priority due to the complexity and resources required.

They are the former Admiral Court Care Home in Cleveland Road, the former ambulance station off Elwick Road and the derelict 42nd Street nightclub in Lucan Street.

42nd Street, in Lucan Street Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID42nd Street, in Lucan Street Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID
42nd Street, in Lucan Street Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID
The update went before the latest meeting of the council’s audit and governance committee as part of their investigation into derelict land and buildings in Hartlepool.

Committee chair Councillor Jonathan Brash said: “We don’t think the current position in Hartlepool is where we want it to be.

“That’s what the purpose of this investigation is, to improve on where we are and do things differently to try and make an impact.”

Properties on the register are ranked based on factors such as time vacant, visual impact, condition, location and any ongoing enforcement activity.

The former ambulance station, in Elwick Road, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REIDThe former ambulance station, in Elwick Road, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID
The former ambulance station, in Elwick Road, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

Council chiefs stressed there is various legislation which they aim to use to improve and make safe the derelict sites, but warned this can be time consuming and costly due to the strict legal processes in place.

Other issues in securing action include ownership problems, such as them being difficult to trace, and resource issues.

Councillor Pamela Hargreaves added they should have “absolutely zero tolerance” with derelict property owners, adding such sites are “blighting people’s lives”.

The former Admiral Court care come. Picture by FRANK REIDThe former Admiral Court care come. Picture by FRANK REID
The former Admiral Court care come. Picture by FRANK REID
A derelict buildings multi agency group has been in place since 2018 to help tackle the issue.

Several recent success stories were also noted, including the demolition of The Market Hotel, The Hourglass pub and Longscar buildings, and the securing and clearing of Admiral Court.

Officers added work is ongoing to secure the former Parkview Nursing Home in Station Lane, along with improvements to the Grand Hotel, Shades and Wesley Chapel sites.

Cllr Brash said they “absolutely welcome” the work carried out to date, but more still needs to be done.

Council officers added derelict buildings are an issue across the region and stressed when they serve a notice on a property they “will push and push until they get the work done.”

