A total of 27 properties are currently on Hartlepool Borough Council’s register of run-down problem sites in the area to tackle.

Three are being targeted as a priority due to the complexity and resources required.

They are the former Admiral Court Care Home in Cleveland Road, the former ambulance station off Elwick Road and the derelict 42nd Street nightclub in Lucan Street.

42nd Street, in Lucan Street Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

The update went before the latest meeting of the council’s audit and governance committee as part of their investigation into derelict land and buildings in Hartlepool.

Committee chair Councillor Jonathan Brash said: “We don’t think the current position in Hartlepool is where we want it to be.

“That’s what the purpose of this investigation is, to improve on where we are and do things differently to try and make an impact.”

Properties on the register are ranked based on factors such as time vacant, visual impact, condition, location and any ongoing enforcement activity.

The former ambulance station, in Elwick Road, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

Council chiefs stressed there is various legislation which they aim to use to improve and make safe the derelict sites, but warned this can be time consuming and costly due to the strict legal processes in place.

Other issues in securing action include ownership problems, such as them being difficult to trace, and resource issues.

Councillor Pamela Hargreaves added they should have “absolutely zero tolerance” with derelict property owners, adding such sites are “blighting people’s lives”.

The former Admiral Court care come. Picture by FRANK REID

A derelict buildings multi agency group has been in place since 2018 to help tackle the issue.

Several recent success stories were also noted, including the demolition of The Market Hotel, The Hourglass pub and Longscar buildings, and the securing and clearing of Admiral Court.

Officers added work is ongoing to secure the former Parkview Nursing Home in Station Lane, along with improvements to the Grand Hotel, Shades and Wesley Chapel sites.

Cllr Brash said they “absolutely welcome” the work carried out to date, but more still needs to be done.