Hartlepool Borough Council on the hunt for beach lifeguards this summer
Hartlepool Borough Council is looking for 14 lifeguards for the school summer holiday period, which will be every day from July 19 until September 1.
For those who are interested in becoming lifeguards, you must have an up-to-date National Vocational Beach Lifeguard Qualification.
For those who do not have the relevant qualification, Hartlepool Borough Council is hosting two Royal Life Saving Society UK National Vocational Beach Lifeguard courses.
Each course costs £160 per person and will be held at Mill House Leisure Centre, in Raby Road, and on Seaton Carew beach.
The first course is over three weekends, including April 12, 13, 19, 20, 26 and 27.
The second course is over six days from May 24 until May 30, excluding May 26.
Councillor Gary Allen, chair of the Council’s Adult and Community-Based Services Committee, said: “Our beach lifeguards play a really important role and we’re looking for candidates who are fit, strong swimmers, reliable, good team workers and available over the school summer holidays.
"If this is you, we’d love to hear from you.”
For more information about the courses and course requirements, see https://rlssuk.tahdah.me/event/detail/1028877 and https://rlssuk.tahdah.me/event/detail/1028929.
To book, email [email protected].
For the Hartlepool Borough Council beach lifeguard vacancies, application forms and further details are available at https://www.northeastjobs.org.uk/.
The closing date for applications to the beach lifeguard vacancies is midnight on Friday, April 25.
Lifeguards will be paid £13.47 per hour.
