Hartlepool Borough Council renews lease for Carlton Adventure
and live on Freeview channel 276
Formerly Carlton Camp, Carlton Adventure, in Carlton-in-Cleveland, provides a range of high-quality residential and non-residential activities for schools and community groups from across Hartlepool, North Yorkshire and the Tees Valley.
The centre offers a range of activities including climbing, canoeing, high ropes, forest schools, night line, orienteering and team-based challenges.
Since its foundation in 1932, Carlton Adventure has been used by thousands of children from across the town and since 2011 Hartlepool Borough Council has been the sole leaseholder.
Councillor Bob Buchan, chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s adult and community-based services committee, said: “Carlton Adventure now offers consistently high quality residential and other experiences, whilst also broadening its reach and appeal to a wide range of organisations.
"There is a wealth of evidence to suggest that beyond being a rite of passage for young people, outdoor residential learning can be a major contributor to good health and the greater wellbeing for our children.
"It is known to play a huge role in improving young people’s personal resilience, independence, team building and communication skills, self-confidence and academic performance – all of which has never been more vital in the wake of the Covid lockdowns.
"Continuing our excellent partnership with the Carlton Trustees and The Friends of Carlton Camp, we look forward to welcoming many more children and young people to Carlton Adventure for exciting and life-enhancing adventures.”
Over the years, the centre has improved the activities it has to offer, including curriculum-based day visits for educational establishments, self-catering accommodation, a campsite for group bookings, team-building days, birthday parties and school holiday provisions.
The chair of the Carlton Trustees, Andrew Rees, said: “The Trustees and The Friends of Carlton Camp are delighted that Hartlepool Council has renewed the lease for Carlton Adventure.
"This will ensure the provision of excellent, residential outdoor education for the children of Hartlepool and the Teesside area for the coming years.”
In recent years, the centre has seen an increased number of repeat visits and at least 11,000 customers are anticipated over the next year.