Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Formerly Carlton Camp, Carlton Adventure, in Carlton-in-Cleveland, provides a range of high-quality residential and non-residential activities for schools and community groups from across Hartlepool, North Yorkshire and the Tees Valley.

The centre offers a range of activities including climbing, canoeing, high ropes, forest schools, night line, orienteering and team-based challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since its foundation in 1932, Carlton Adventure has been used by thousands of children from across the town and since 2011 Hartlepool Borough Council has been the sole leaseholder.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool Borough Councillors, Carlton Adventure staff, the Carlton Trustees and members of The Friends of Carlton Camp pictured at a recent event at Carlton Adventure.

Councillor Bob Buchan, chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s adult and community-based services committee, said: “Carlton Adventure now offers consistently high quality residential and other experiences, whilst also broadening its reach and appeal to a wide range of organisations.

"There is a wealth of evidence to suggest that beyond being a rite of passage for young people, outdoor residential learning can be a major contributor to good health and the greater wellbeing for our children.

"It is known to play a huge role in improving young people’s personal resilience, independence, team building and communication skills, self-confidence and academic performance – all of which has never been more vital in the wake of the Covid lockdowns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Continuing our excellent partnership with the Carlton Trustees and The Friends of Carlton Camp, we look forward to welcoming many more children and young people to Carlton Adventure for exciting and life-enhancing adventures.”

Over the years, the centre has improved the activities it has to offer, including curriculum-based day visits for educational establishments, self-catering accommodation, a campsite for group bookings, team-building days, birthday parties and school holiday provisions.

The chair of the Carlton Trustees, Andrew Rees, said: “The Trustees and The Friends of Carlton Camp are delighted that Hartlepool Council has renewed the lease for Carlton Adventure.

"This will ensure the provision of excellent, residential outdoor education for the children of Hartlepool and the Teesside area for the coming years.”