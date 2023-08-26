The Friends of Carlton Camp, a registered charity created and run by local enthusiasts, has planted a "delightful” avenue of nine cherry blossom trees leading up the driveway to the outdoor education centre, which has been used by children from Hartlepool since 1931.

The organisation regularly maintains and cares for the site by building new areas of interest, gardening and maintaining the site.

The trees were an idea of Mick Sumpter, the director of the MKM Building Supplies, in Hartlepool.

Nigel Hogg plants the final cherry blossom tree at Carlton Camp.

Mick said: “I got the idea after reading about the Queen’s Canopy, which is a living legacy of over three million trees planted across the United Kingdom in honour of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"I wanted to plant some trees that are dedicated to her and also enhance the aesthetic appeal of the site even further.”

To add a poignant touch, the final tree was planted by the former chairman of the trustees of Carlton Camp, Nigel Hogg, whose grandmother, HL Hogg, laid the foundation stone which is still visible on the side of the building in 1935.

She was the Mayoress of Hartlepool at the time when the building was completed after much fundraising and organising from local head teacher William Wilson Clark and the Mayor, Alderman George Turnbull.

HL Hogg lays the foundation for the Carlton Camp building in 1935.

Nigel added: “My grandmother would be thrilled that Carlton is still thriving today.

"I know the difference it makes to the children of our town.

"Long may the Carlton legacy continue with these beautiful trees to commemorate Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, our longest-serving monarch, and to add to the beauty of the iconic sweeping driveway.

"I was thrilled to be asked to come and plant the final tree.”

Based in Carlton-in-Cleveland, on the edge of the North Yorkshire Moors, the site is now known as Carlton Adventure.

Anyone interested in the history of Carlton Camp can contact the charity at [email protected].

There are still copies of The Story of Carlton Camp, a book recently written by Hartlepool historian and author Frances Wilson.

These are available for just £7 each and all profits are donated to the charity.