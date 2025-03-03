Leading councillors have responded to calls for Hartlepool's new multi-million pound fitness and leisure centre to have a sauna and steam room.

A question was raised by a member of the public at the latest authority-wide Hartlepool Borough Council meeting as to why a sauna and steam room has not been included in the plans for the new Highlight leisure centre.

It was said a petition has been set up “approaching around 1,000 signatures” supporting the facilities being installed, with an online version having more than 275 signatures.

It was also questioned why the sauna and steam room at Mill House Leisure Centre “never reopened” following its closure during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Computer generated image of what Hartlepool new leisure centre Highlight should look like once completed.

Labour’s Councillor Gary Allen stressed residents and users were consulted “multiple times” ahead of plans for Highlight being drawn up.

The adult and community based services committee chair noted in a 2019 survey a sauna and steam room ranked 20th out of 23 options for facilities, while a Sport England 2020 survey showed “minimum demand” for such provision.

Cllr Allen said: “In planning the Highlight it was considered imperative for future demand to focus on facilities that were both activities that cater for families and generate income.

“The funding model supported by Sport England and Tees Valley Combined Authority did not justify a steam room or a sauna due to limited demand and high provisional costs.

Highlight will replace the Mill House Leisure Centre, in Raby Road, Hartlepool

“The decision was based on thorough analysis and community feedback, prioritising the facilities that meet broader needs and ensure sustainability.”

The Victoria ward representative added choosing to add a steam room and sauna now “would incur high costs, delay the project and risk the project overall”.

The meeting heard the existing facilities at Mill House Leisure Centre, the likes of which had to be “reopened cautiously” post Covid-19, were in a poor condition and did not meet quality standards, leading to frequent complaints.

It was also said the income generated was “minimal” and there were “high maintenance costs”.

Cllr Allen continued: “It was estimated to bring the area to acceptable standards would cost up to £40,000.

“Capital funding was not available to support this, particularly given the development of Highlight and the limited life of Mill House Leisure Centre.”

He added he and other councillors were happy to discuss the issue further with petitioners.