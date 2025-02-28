Breakdown of where Hartlepool's £600,000 riot recovery funding is being spent

By Nic Marko
Published 28th Feb 2025, 12:02 BST
Updated 28th Feb 2025, 12:02 BST

Details have been revealed around how £600,000 is being spent in Hartlepool to recover from last summer's riot.

The recovery grant for Hartlepool was announced in September by the government.

Priorities include rebuilding social trust and promoting community cohesion.

Hartlepool Borough Council chiefs have now outlined the next steps for the money after initial allocations were approved last year towards the immediate tidy up and financial support for residents.

A police car was set on fire during the Hartlepool riot last July.
A police car was set on fire during the Hartlepool riot last July.

In total £125,000 will go to the ‘pride in place’ operational group, one of several set up in response to the disorder, to progress key improvement schemes, including physical, environmental and community projects.

Elsewhere £30,000 is earmarked to develop a health impact assessment, including understanding community perception on long term health needs.

A further £30,000 will go towards increasing capacity in the safer communities service to further develop restorative justice work.

The same amount will also go towards targeted work with young people relating to raising awareness of racism and hate crime.

Meanwhile £50,000 is to go towards aiding businesses affected by the disorder and supporting investment into properties identified through assessment.

Additionally £40,000 will be to work with young people to develop education and raise awareness of some of the issues affecting them and “celebrating difference.”

Finally £40,000 is set to go towards developing a campaign, training and education around misinformation and digital literacy.

It was already agreed in January that £70,000 would go towards the development of a comprehensive engagement process and a cohesion strategy for Hartlepool.

A decision where to spend the remaining £75,000 remaining will be made in the near future.

