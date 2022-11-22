Hartlepool Borough Council has launched an eight-week online consultation on a draft parking strategy for Hartlepool for 2022-2032.

It covers a range of issues, including supply and demand for parking, safety, security, quality of provision and the use of new technology.

The strategy also explores the links between parking and land use, and the delivery of local and regional transport plans.

Hartlepool Borough Council is working on a new 10-year parking strategy. Picture by FRANK REID

Sylvia Pinkney, the council’s assistant director (regulatory services), said: “Over recent years, there has been a number of changes to policy at a national level which has impacted on how parking is provided, managed and enforced.

“A new ten-year parking strategy is a key tool in reducing congestion, improving access for people and tackling travel safety which, in turn, will improve people’s quality of life.”

The online survey asks if people agree with the approach to retain different parking charges for long and short stay parking areas.

It adds charges will be reviewed annually, taking into account the cost of parking in other towns and other transport options.

The council says it will look at parking promotions aimed at supporting the local economy.

Regarding enforcement it states it will review existing restrictions and consider introducing new ones where necessary.

The consultation runs until January 6, 2023 and can be accessed using the council’s digital consultation and engagement platform Your Say Our Future at https://yoursay.hartlepool.gov.uk/hartlepool-parking-strategy-2022-2032.

The full draft Hartlepool Parking Strategy can also be viewed via the link.