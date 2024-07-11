Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool Borough Council has welcomed its first councillors from minority ethnic backgrounds in a "historic moment" for the local authority.

Councillor Quewone (Que) Bailey-Fleet, whose family are from Jamaica, and councillor Aaron Roy, who hails from Kerala, India, were elected in the Rossmere and Hart wards respectively in May’s local elections.

Both have expressed their gratitude to voters and described their pride in making the new Labour-led council the “most diverse in the borough’s history”.

Cllr Roy is a registered nurse with experience as an operations specialist.

Councillor Quewone Bailey-Fleet and Councillor Aaron Roy. Pic via Hartlepool Borough Council.

He holds a master’s degree in strategic and healthcare management and is a public governor for the North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust.

Cllr Roy said: “It is truly humbling to have been elected to serve the people of Hart ward and I’m already getting down to work supporting the people of our great borough.

“My Indian background gives me a rich political heritage, which takes an inclusive and collaborative approach to public service.

“To be elected, along with Que, as the first BAME councillors in our borough is truly an honour and I will work tirelessly to repay the public’s faith in me.”

Meanwhile Councillor Bailey-Fleet is a law student at Teesside University, along with being a entrepreneur and social activist, and she also has social development programmes in Jamaica and New York.

Having married a Hartlepool man, she has chosen the town as her adoptive home and together they are raising their young family here.

She said: “I’m deeply honoured to serve Rossmere residents as their councillor, marking a historic moment as the first black individual to hold such a position in our borough’s history.

“The challenges we face are huge. From child poverty to the closure of businesses on our high streets, and the need for better management of public facilities, I am dedicated to seeking solutions.

“We need more police to tackle the crime and drug epidemic, greater investment in education to empower our youth and improved healthcare services, as well as preserving our borough’s rich heritage.”

Labour’s council leader Brenda Harrison said the councillors make up part of their “diverse” and “really good group” who have “all got great skills”.

This article has been delayed due to publicity restrictions placed upon councils prior to the General Election.