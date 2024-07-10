Hartlepool Civic Centre.Hartlepool Civic Centre.
Hartlepool Borough Council approves £384,000 in councillor allowances and expenses in 2022-2023

By Mark Payne
Published 10th Jul 2024, 11:04 BST
Allowances paid to all Hartlepool borough councillors for the financial year 2022-2023 have been published.

In total, 43 councillors who served on the borough council received a combined total of £384,481 in allowances and expenses for the year.

That was up slightly on the previous year when the figure was £381,107.

The payouts are made up of basic allowances which all councillors are entitled to, special responsibility allowances for things like chairing committees, plus travel and subsistence expenses.

The breakdown was included in the council’s final financial report for 2022/23 which was approved by the audit and governance committee at their meeting in March this year.

Any corrections to the figures were to be dealt with under delegated powers. Scroll on to see how much your local councillors were awarded.

For the 2021-22 allowance figures, click here.

£7,457 Basic Allowance for May 9, 2022 to March 31, 2023.

1. Gary Allen (Victoria ward) £7,457

£7,457 Basic Allowance for May 9, 2022 to March 31, 2023.Photo: Mail

No photo available. £8,330 Basic Allowance.

2. Henry Ashton (Manor House) £8,330

No photo available. £8,330 Basic Allowance.Photo: Mail

£8,330 Basic Allowance and £4 General Travel expense.

3. Moss Boddy (Rossmere) £8,334

£8,330 Basic Allowance and £4 General Travel expense.Photo: Mail

£8,330 Basic Allowance.

4. Jonathan Brash (Burn Valley) £8,330

£8,330 Basic Allowance.Photo: Frank Reid

