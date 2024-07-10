In total, 43 councillors who served on the borough council received a combined total of £384,481 in allowances and expenses for the year.

That was up slightly on the previous year when the figure was £381,107.

The payouts are made up of basic allowances which all councillors are entitled to, special responsibility allowances for things like chairing committees, plus travel and subsistence expenses.

The breakdown was included in the council’s final financial report for 2022/23 which was approved by the audit and governance committee at their meeting in March this year.

Any corrections to the figures were to be dealt with under delegated powers. Scroll on to see how much your local councillors were awarded.

For the 2021-22 allowance figures, click here.

1 . Gary Allen (Victoria ward) £7,457 £7,457 Basic Allowance for May 9, 2022 to March 31, 2023.Photo: Mail Photo Sales