Hartlepool boxing star Savannah Marshall makes surprise visit to summer camp

Hartlepool boxing sensation Savannah Marshall made a surprise visit to one of the town’s summer camps this week to inspire a group of school children.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 15th Aug 2023, 15:24 BST- 2 min read
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 15:24 BST

The undisputed super-middleweight champion of the world and ambassador for local charity the PFC Trust visited Hornby Park, in Seaton Carew, this week to motivate youngsters at one of the club’s holiday camps.

Savannah, 32, said: “It’s great coming to grassroots sports clubs like this one in Seaton Carew.

"It always reminds me of when I was younger. This is where it all begins, especially when it is in the school holidays and it keeps them all occupied.

Savannah Marshall pictured with children at Hornby Park's summer camp.Savannah Marshall pictured with children at Hornby Park's summer camp.
"What’s also fun about these visits are the questions they ask. It’s pure questions. I like it.

"With children you never know what they are going to ask but it’s so nice to engage with them.

"I want to try to give back for all those years I have had to work to get to where I am now. Hopefully, I will inspire more children to follow my lead.

"I had Amanda Coulson as a female boxer from the town who inspired me. I want to do that for others.”

Savannah Marshall pictured with children taking part in Hornby Park's summer camp in Seaton Carew.Savannah Marshall pictured with children taking part in Hornby Park's summer camp in Seaton Carew.
The summer camp is part of a town-wide project, funded by the Department of Education and run by Hartlepool Borough Council, to give eligible youngsters a range of stimulating and free activities over the school holidays.

The Seaton Carew camp includes coaching in rugby, cricket and football, as well as opportunities to ride bikes from the North-East Cycling Academy.

The managing director of the North East Cycling Academy, Adam Brooks, said: “It was great for the kids to see someone like Savannah at that elite sporting level, so they aspire to achieve that level in their own sport.

"Savannah is massively important for young people in Hartlepool who may not feel like they will have the opportunities people might get in other areas of the country. It’s fantastic.”

Monica Vaughan, a trustee of Seaton Carew Community and Sports Club at Hornby Park, said: “Savannah coming along has made it a little more exciting for these young school children.

"They were looking forward to talking to her all day. I even heard one young boxer wondering if she’d give him a fight.”

