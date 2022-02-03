Craig Adair, 11, mum Sophie Young, 31, Craig’s dad, also called Craig, 33, and little Craig’s godmother, Harriet Armstrong, 31, set off from Crimdon to Seaham and back on Tuesday, February 1, in a bid to raise money for the Nephrotic Syndrome Foundation.

The condition affects the kidneys and causes swelling, fatigue and weight gain.

Craig Adair with his dad Craig and mum Sophie Young./Photo: Frank Reid

Mum Sophie said that the disease is rarely found in children.

But she added that little Craig has handled the diagnosis “like an absolute hero” and he never complains.

And although the English Martyrs pupil can no longer do contact sports, he still joined his family for a part of the trek, walking five miles in total.

Sophie said: "He joined us on the way there and we picked him up on the way back.

Craig Adair with his dad Craig, mum Sophie Young and fellow charity walkers before they set off for the walk./Photo: Frank Reid

"He really enjoyed it. He loved being a part of the team. He knows how much money we’ve raised and how much it’s going to help other kids, so he’s proud to be doing it.”

The group raised nearly five times their original target of £500 as more than £2,400 of donations poured in.

Sophie, who works in retail, has said braving the bitterly cold winter weather for the cause was worth it.

She said: “It was absolutely worth it. I would do it all again.

Mum Sophie has said Craig has handled the diagnosis like a "hero"./Photo: Frank Reid

"It’s amazing, I can’t believe the generosity of people, people we’ve never met. The kindness of people coming together for such a good cause. It’s emotional, really.”

She added: "Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to everyone who’s joined it, everyone who’s shared. It’s heartwarming.”

Sophie has described how Craig’s diagnosis turned the family’s lives upside down after he suddenly went “puffy” and was taken straight to A&E.

The youngster wasn’t able to walk until the swelling went down and had to stay in hospital.

Sophie has said that Craig is currently “stable” and the family plan to organise a fundraising event in aid of the foundation every year, with sky diving event potentially lined up next.

