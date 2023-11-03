Hartlepool broadcaster Paul 'Goffy' Gough signs off after decade at BBC Tees
Goffy said goodbye to his BBC Radio Tees listeners after completing a decade of weekends on air at the end of October.
He signed off with an emotional farewell by dedicating his final song, The Carnival is Over by The Seekers, to his late mam, Bridget.
The former Century Radio and Metro Radio star said: “I’ve been on the air for 30 years and my lovely mam sadly never heard me on the radio.
"But she is always with me and I know how much she loved The Seekers with Judith Durham and their 1967 hit The Carnival is Over.
"It just felt right to end a fantastic decade with that song.”
Goffy’s farewell show featured reflections of the many people he has worked with over the years including Middlesbrough-born music icon Chris Rea and tributes to people that influenced him including Alan Wright, the DJ’s former English Martyrs School teacher, who encouraged him to pursue radio as a teenager.
Others highlighted were fellow BBC Radio Tees presenters Colin Bunyan, whose last Vintage Vinyl show was also on Sunday, and Alastair Brownlee, former Tyne Tees TV presenter Bill Steel, and listeners who had passed away.
Goffy, from Hartlepool, added: “It was a perfect way to end and it allowed me to reflect on how lucky I had been to have such great people around me through my many years on air.
"The listeners have always been super special and their messages, cards, wishes and presents made it a show that I won’t forget.”
He was due to leave the station earlier this year but was persuaded to stay and see his 10-year milestone with the station.
Station boss Dan Thorpe said: “Goffy has completed a brilliant, consistent decade of radio here and the listeners have shown him incredible support in return for all that he brings to their lives both on and off the radio.”
Goffy said he will return to the spotlight soon after a short break, adding: “It will be great to pursue some other ideas but at some point I will be back on the radio – it’s in my blood.’’