Hartlepool-born BBC Tees DJ Paul 'Goffy' Gough announces he is staying on the air until Spring 2023
Popular radio presenter Paul ‘Goffy Gough’ has announced he is not off just yet after deciding to stay on the air for a little bit longer.
BBC Tees presenter Goffy announced in October that he would be leaving the station at the end of 2022 when his current contract expires.
But he has decided to extend his stay until spring and said he has been knocked out by the response from listeners.
Goffy, who presents Goffy at the Weekend on Sunday afternoons, is now due to see his 10-year anniversary with the station.
He said: “My boss Dan Thorpe has been fantastic with me through the past ten years with his brilliant support for the shows and when the opportunity arose to stay on air through the winter months I was delighted to take it.
"This will coincide with my ten year anniversary at the BBC and that is some achievement against the tricky backdrop of the many changes that radio has faced during the last decade.”
The BBC recently announced plans for greater programme sharing among local stations, with a shift in investment away from broadcasting to digital content.
Goffy, who comes from Hartlepool, added: “We will continue to have a great time with positive talk, surprise songs and fun on air through the next four months.”
He has presented shows on Century Radio, TFM, Metro Radio and BBC Radio Newcastle across three decades.
In 2022, he celebrated 30 years in the media industry during which time he has worked with some of the biggest names in sport and showbusiness and helped to raise thousands of pounds for Hartlepool good causes.