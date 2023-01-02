BBC Tees presenter Goffy announced in October that he would be leaving the station at the end of 2022 when his current contract expires.

But he has decided to extend his stay until spring and said he has been knocked out by the response from listeners.

Goffy, who presents Goffy at the Weekend on Sunday afternoons, is now due to see his 10-year anniversary with the station.

Staying for a while longer, radio presenter Paul 'Goffy' Gough.

He said: “My boss Dan Thorpe has been fantastic with me through the past ten years with his brilliant support for the shows and when the opportunity arose to stay on air through the winter months I was delighted to take it.

"This will coincide with my ten year anniversary at the BBC and that is some achievement against the tricky backdrop of the many changes that radio has faced during the last decade.”

The BBC recently announced plans for greater programme sharing among local stations, with a shift in investment away from broadcasting to digital content.

Goffy, who comes from Hartlepool, added: “We will continue to have a great time with positive talk, surprise songs and fun on air through the next four months.”

He has presented shows on Century Radio, TFM, Metro Radio and BBC Radio Newcastle across three decades.

