Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man who turned up at his former partner’s house in the early hours before attacking her has been jailed.

John Robinson, 43, turned up at the woman’s home in Hartleool at 4.10am and tried to get in despite them being separated.

He became aggressive and threatening before trying to drag his ex partner to the ground and kicking her in the face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robinson has now been jailed for the assault from October 2022 after he was sentenced at Teesside Crown Court on Monday.

Teesside Crown Court.

Tabitha Buck, prosecuting, described how the victim tried to humour Robinson as he became increasingly aggressive and threatening.

Her children were in the address at the time.

She went outside as she was scared but he tried to pull her back inside by her hair.

Ms Buck said: “As she turned around while the defendant was still holding her hair, he attempted to drag her to the floor, kicking her with excessive force with his right leg.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A worried neighbour saw the commotion and texted the victim who asked them to call the police.

Robinson admitted a charge of actual bodily harm. The court heard he has previous convictions including for harassment and breach of a restraining order.

But in mitigation, Stephen Constantine said Robinson did not have a significant record for violence and urged the judge to suspend any prison sentence.

But Judge Stephen Ashurst said: “You were clearly out of control. I regard the case as so serious it can only be met with an immediate custodial sentence.”

Robinson, of Warren Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for 14 months and given a three-year restraining order.