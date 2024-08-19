Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman who joined in attacking the police during the Hartlepool riot has been jailed for two years.

Donna Conniff, 40, threw a brick and rock at riot cops in Murray Street on the evening of Wednesday, July 31, and even handed a brick to a young boy to throw.

On Monday, August 19, she became the eight person – and first woman – to be jailed at Teesside Crown Court for their part in the disorder.

The court heard how Conniff, a mother of six, was a “prominent part” of a group that was captured on camera and social media footage throwing missiles at police in the Murray Street/Sandringham Road area.

Donna Conniff (inset) from Hartlepool was jailed at Teesside Crown Court on Monday morning.

Omar Ahmed, prosecuting, said: “She can be seen watching people in the crowd throwing items at the line of officers.

"Later the defendant picked up a brick from the ground and throws it at the police line.

"Later she picks up another brick and hands it to a young male, a juvenile, who immediately throws it himself.”

Conniff was also part of a group that surged towards the police and kicked at an officer’s shield, as well as throwing a rock.

Donna Conniff was a prominent part of a group of yobs who attacked police in Murray Street on July 31.

Several of the officers were injured with some needing hospital treatment.

Conniff, of Alford Court, Hartlepool, was identified as a result of a media appeal and was arrested around two weeks later.

She pleaded guilty to violent disorder in the magistrates court earlier.

Donna Conniff was sentenced to two years prison for violent disorder.

The court heard how around 200 people marched on Murray Street after a protest was advertised earlier in the day on social media when addresses of asylum seekers was posted.

Martin Scarborough, mitigating, said Conniff did not have any political reason for getting involved in the disorder.

"She can’t believe she’s acted in the way that she has,” he said. “She knows that there can only be one sentence that Your Lordship can impose given the background to it.

"She is genuinely remorseful.”

Judge Francis Laird KC told Conniff: “I have watched the footage of this incident, including what you did.

"Your behaviour and the behaviour of those around you was truly disgraceful. The incident involved persistent and sustained lawless activity.”

He added: “For this scale of offending only a custodial sentence is justified.”