The awards ceremony is taking place on Thursday, September 19, and provides a platform to showcase the talent and innovation in the Hartlepool business community.

Local businesses are encouraged to enter a category, attend the ceremony or reserve a sponsorship package.

Simon Corbett, chair of the Hartlepool Business Forum, said: “It would be fantastic to surpass the success of last year’s return awards and make this year’s event even bigger and better.

Simon Corbett, chair of the Hartlepool Business Forum, a non-profit organisation that supports the growth and development of businesses in Hartlepool and organises the Hartlepool Business Awards every year.

“Building upon the momentum and achievements of the previous year, we have an opportunity to elevate the awards to new heights.”

The awards are set to include titles for Best Small Business, Best Large Business, Best New Business, Best Professional Services Business, Community Business of the Year, Best Manufacturing/Engineering, Best Creative, Best Digital, Best Leisure, Food and Hospitality Business, Young Entrepreneur Award and Business Leader of the Year.

Simon said: “Let's aim high and work together to make this year's awards a truly memorable and outstanding occasion for all involved.”

He continued: “I am confident that this year’s event will be even more successful and inspiring than the last.

“Now, more than ever, it is crucial for the business community to rally behind the awards.

“Supporting this event demonstrates our collective commitment to celebrating excellence and fostering camaraderie within our local business ecosystem.

“By attending and participating in the awards, we not only honour the achievements of our peers but also showcase the resilience and adaptability of Hartlepool businesses in the face of challenges.

“Let's come together to make this year's awards a resounding success and demonstrate the strength and unity of our business community.”

The Hartlepool Business Forum is a non-profit organisation that supports the growth and development of businesses in Hartlepool, stressing that the awards are a large part of that.

The event has been booked for the Hardwick Hall Hotel, in Sedgefield, due to the current closure of Hartlepool’s Borough Hall.

Details of sponsorship packages can be found at https://www.hartlepoolbusinessforum.co.uk/.