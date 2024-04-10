Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Town Hall Theatre, in the centre of Hartlepool, and the Borough Hall, on the Headland, were immediately closed in March after an initial assessment of their plaster ceilings “identified a number of issues that require more detailed investigation”.

Now the authority has issued an update on its investigations.

From left, Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre and the Borough Hall are to remain closed until at least the end of June after problems with the plaster in their ceilings were discovered.

In a new social media statement, the council said: “The temporary closure of both venues is required to enable the council to undertake necessary inspections and investigations in relation to the old, original fibrous plaster ceilings and it is now anticipated that neither will reopen before 30th June.

“Our focus is on ensuring the safety and welfare of employees and all customers visiting the buildings.

“We are working to complete specialist inspections and investigations over coming months.

"Council officers will then evaluate the findings and recommendations of the surveys and agree appropriate next steps for each venue, regarding reopening, any requirements to undertake remedial works or the need to extend the period of closure.”

The Town Hall Theatre, in Hartlepool, is expected to remain closed until at least June 30.

No events are listed at either venue until July.

The council stressed in its initial statement, however, that “specialist investigations have already taken place of the wedding ceremony venue and these ceremonies are still able to proceed as scheduled”.

Councillor Mike Young, the leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said back in March that “the Borough Hall and the Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre are two of our most iconic and much loved buildings in the town”.

The Borough Hall, on the Headland.

He added: ‘‘A temporary closure of any of our public venues is always a difficult decision but we must prioritise the health and safety of everyone using these venues.”

The council has promised to “continue to communicate with the local community and audiences throughout”.

Its latest statement added: “If you have booked either venue for a show or an event, a member of our team will be in touch in due course to discuss next steps.

"Ticket holder information can be found at https://www.culturehartlepool.com/hartlepool-town-hall.../”