Hartlepool businessman’s Second World War memories saved after son discovers transcripts

James Stark was well-known in Hartlepool as the managing director of town printers William Barlow and Sons and as president of the Hartlepool Rotary Club.

The father-of-two was a also a member of Seaton Carew Golf Club for forty years.

But there was another chapter of his life he would rarely open up about, even to his family.

Home Guard - Edinburgh 1940 . James is in the back row, third in from right. /Photo courtesy of Stuart Stark

He served for over five years in the Second World War, which took him from his native Scotland to as far as India.

James went from Corporal to Sergeant and then to a Commissioned Officer in just 64 days and was involved in secret Operation Overlord.

Son Stuart Stark, 67, has said his father was “reticent” to talk about his war experiences.

But following his death in 2004, he discovered several binders, where James had put in handwriting his memories of that time.

Stuart (pictured) complied the book after discovering his father's transcripts./Photo courtesy of Stuart Stark

Although the pencil writing had started to fade, Stuart managed to take down the whole text verbatim so that the book, called Undistinguished Service, is exactly like his dad had written it.

"The binders were in an old briefcase. Years later, I came across the binders and started to read this amazing story. I just wanted to put it down properly,” said retired printing business owner Stuart.

"I just felt it was such an amazing story.

"I just wish I had the opportunity to talk to him about it.”

James in 1945./Photo courtesy of Stuart Stark

James was a very good golfer and was playing golf at Turnhouse Golf Club, on the outskirts of Edinburgh, when he found out war had been declared.

When he got his call-up papers, the young man went through a “life-changing” medical exam where he was diagnosed with irregular heartbeat.

But the diagnosis was found to be incorrect a year later.

"If he hadn’t been misdiagnosed, his whole story through the war would have been incredibly different and probably he would never have made it through the war,” said Stuart.

Singapore 1945. James is in the centre./Photo courtesy of Stuart Stark

"It was this pivotal point.”

James ended up in India, where he was in command of Japanese troops who had surrendered, and eventually returned home in 1946.

Stuart said: “He calls it undistinguished service, but I think he was actually a very distinguished man.

"He was remarkable and had an incredible life.

"Everything he touched, he was quite good at as well.”

Before the war, James had completed an apprenticeship with Waddie & Company Limited, Scotland’s largest printers at the time, and started working at their London office in 1948.

He moved to Hartlepool in 1963 with wife Norah, daughter Moira, now 76, and son Stuart and the family settled in Elwick Road.

James, who was born at Mount Carron, in Falkirk, Scotland, retired in Hartlepool in 1980.

His eyesight deteriorated due to macular degeneration and he passed away aged 83 at Elwick Grange Care Home.

Stuart said his father would have been “amazed” that people want to read the book.