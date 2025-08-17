The oldest family-run business in Hartlepool has been recognised for its delicious pork pies after winning a local pork pie competition.

Morrell & Sons, in York Road, Hartlepool, was crowned the winner of the Best Pork Pie competition during the recent Hartlepool Carnival finale.

Organised by Jo Banks, butchersfrom across Hartlepool entered the competition to find Hartlepool’s best pork pie.

Jo said: “I decided to run a best pork pie competition after it was pointed out to me how these Hartlepudlian staples are greatly missed when people move away, and some international friends had never eaten one before and loved them so much they will be taking them back home.”

The Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool, Councillor Carole Thompson, Mayor Consort Phil Holbrook and actor Matt Innes did blind taste tests of the pies with Morrell & Sons coming out on top.

Matt said: "It was a tough decision as we all have different palettes.

"We did not know which pies were from where. All were very tasty, but I don't think I can face another pork pie in weeks now.”

Set up by James and Sarah Morrell back in 1872, the business has been in the family for at least four generations and dates back more than 150 years.

Known for its pork pies and delicious meats, Morrell & Sons is now run by husband and wife Richard and Jackie Morrell.

Jackie said: "Our pies are more popular than ever.

"We make 20 trays with 30 pork pies on each and they all sell.”