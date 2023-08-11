Care UK’s Elwick Grange, in the town’s Elwick Road, was given the overall mark following an unannounced visit by inspectors from the Care Quality Commission.

They judged the care home to be good in terms of being safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report also highlighted the strong relationships team members have with residents in creating an “inclusive and empowering” culture.

Care UK’s Elwick Grange care home celebrates "good" rating by care inspectors.

Inspectors were impressed with the home’s person-centred approach from care plans to its commitment to building relationships within the community.

The home’s “strong ethos” for residents to be able to lead fulfilling lives was also noted with team members helping residents to pursue their interests as well as develop new skills.

Elwick Grange home manager Wendy Winspear said: “Creating a friendly, comfortable environment that enables residents to feel at home while promoting independence is something we work hard to achieve here at Elwick Grange.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Being awarded a good Care Quality Commission rating truly reflects the care and passion that our team members invest into ensuring each and every resident receives high-quality tailored care and we’re thrilled with the result.”

The team is also trained in Namaste care, which incorporates physical, sensory and emotional approaches to the care of those living with advanced dementia, with the aim of encouraging relaxation and improving wellbeing.

The management team’s approach to leadership was also highlighted in the report with team members encouraged to provide feedback and equipped with the tools for career progression.

Elwick Grange promotes an “open” culture where team members are “enthusiastic” and “knowledgeable” about their roles and work well together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One member of the team said: “We can go to the home manager with anything.”

One relative added: “The manager’s door is always open.”

Ms Winspear said: “It is down to our fantastic team’s dedication and enthusiasm that we are able to offer the very best levels of support and care possible.