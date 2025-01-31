Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The work of a Hartlepool support organisation for carers has been recognised by a national charity.

Hartlepool Carers, which helps over 5,000 people who look after family members and friends, has been presented with Excellence for Carers Award by the Carers Trust.

The award signifies that Hartlepool Carers, based in Lowthian Road, meets the Carers Trust’s standard for best practice in services, advice and information for unpaid carers.

Hartlepool Carers is part of Carers Trust’s network of 130 local carer organisations representing more than one million registered carers across the UK.

Hartlepool Carers workers (left to right) Tracie Bestford, Becky Nelmes, Paula Fewster, Catherine Duff (holding the Excellence For Carers trophy) Kirby-Leigh Teasdale, Anne Gibson and Nicola Gething. Picture by FRANK REID

The town organisation was rigorously assessed for its service, as well as the quality of its leadership, staff, internal processes and engagement with key local partners and stakeholders.

Hartlepool Carers chief executive Christine Fewster said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive this award, we work hard to ensure our services are delivered to a high standard and this award showcases the great work that happens across our area for unpaid carers.”

It works to improve the lives of unpaid carers across the area by offering advice, support and respite services.

They help over 5,000 people a year who look after family members and friends due to illness, disability or addiction.

The Excellence For Carers trophy, awarded to Hartlepool Carers. Picture by FRANK REID

Charities achieving the Carers Trust standard must demonstrate quality of service to unpaid carers across ten key areas including outcomes and impact, carer involvement, and information, advice and support.

In its report, the Carers Trust said Hartlepool Carers’ partnership working is “exceptional at all levels”, having established and built on strong, constructive relationships with Hartlepool Borough Council, the voluntary community and other partners in the community to ensure carers’ needs are met.

It also highlighted carers being at the heart of everything the organisation does and their involvement in decision making to ensure services are meaningful for carers across Hartlepool.

Hartlepool Carers said: “As well as signalling the quality of its services for unpaid carers, the award means Hartlepool Carers’ partners and stakeholders can be confident they are working with an organisation that has best practice and sustainability at the heart of its work.”

To find out more about support for carers, contact Hartlepool Carers on (01429) 283095 or visit www.hartlepoolcarers.org.uk