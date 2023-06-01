The organisation, in Lowthian Road, has launched the Care Home Navigator Scheme to support family members as their loved ones are moved into long-term care settings.

It is a 12-month project in partnership with Hartlepool Borough Council and care homes across the town.

The new scheme will provide confidential and impartial support for carers across the town, giving its members appropriate information, advice and guidance to help them navigate life under new circumstances.

Lesley Inkster, care home navigator.

Hartlepool Carers works with over 4,000 carers across the town, but this is just a third of the estimated 12,000 people who do the work of a carer for their loved ones without being paid for it.

Chief executive Christine Fewster said: "Our role is to support carers who may have been providing care for many years throughout the process and ensure carers have all the information they need.

"Working alongside other partners we want to ensure any move is managed smoothly and carers can continue to live well around their changing roles."

Lesley Inkster will lead the project and will be working directly with families from across Hartlepool to give them the care and support they need.

Hartlepool Carers are presented with the Queen's Award for Voluntary Services from Her Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant, Sue Snowdon.

Lesley said: "I am really excited to meet new people and support families through what can be a challenging time.”

Christine added: “We understand the difficulties families face when the decision is made to move a loved one into care.

"It's not a decision families take lightly, and this can cause a lot of stress and anxiety.”

Through this scheme, Hartlepool carers can still receive free services and do not need to be in receipt of any specific benefits to access the wide range of support that is on offer.

Since its foundation in 1996, Hartlepool Carers has made a difference to thousands of lives across the town and last August were recognised for their efforts and presented with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

A ceremony was held at the Sir William Gray suite, in the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool.