Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A real carnival atmosphere will be back in Hartlepool as the Headland gets set for 10 days of fun, thrilling rides, and community events.

The 101st Hartlepool Carnival starts on Thursday, August 1, with the arrival of Murphy’s funfair on the Town Moor.

The family fun fairground has been a key part of the carnival for years and they are delighted to be back again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doors open from 2pm on Thursday and there are over 100 rides and attractions to try.

Last year's Hartlepool Carnival Parade.

A spectacular firework display will also light up the night sky again on Friday, August 2, after proving a hit during last year’s 100th anniversary celebrations.

The show is due to start at 9.15pm from the Elephant Rock space.

Then over the following week, there are lots of competitions and activities organised by the volunteers of Hartlepool Carnival Committee and supported by local businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It all leads up to the highlight of the week with the grand Carnival Parade, on Saturday, August 10, which this year is adopting a colourful Mardi Gras theme.

Murphy's Funfair will take over the Headland's Town Moor from Thursday, August 1, to Saturday, August 10, for Hartlepool Carnival.

A carnival spokesman said: “We are anticipating another successful carnival and hope the weather does not interfere with the fun.

"We would like to say thank you to our local businesses and traders who donate to keep the carnival going and to all our sponsors.

"Without them we could not do it.”

The programme of events include the Carnival Prince and Princess Competition, on Friday, August 2, at The Cosmopolitan from 12pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Monday, August 5, it is down to the Fish Sands from 11am for the children’s sand sculpture competition.

On Tuesday, August 6, children can dig for prizes on the sands in the Treasure Dig Competition from 11.

Then on Wednesday, August 7, the Headland Social Club hosts the Children’s Talent Competition from 1pm.

Everyone is invited to wear their best fancy dress and Mardi Gras outfits for parade day on Saturday, August 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Town Square will be buzzing with live music, rides, market and food stalls from 12pm.

This year sees the return of some classic acts to the parade including a bagpipe band and Morris Miners Owners Group.

And the ever-popular Nutty Slack Race is at 3.30pm from The Globe pub to the Borough Hall.