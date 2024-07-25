Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two Hartlepool venues which shut suddenly on health and safety grounds are set to reopen in September.

The Town Hall Theatre, in Raby Road, and the Borough Hall, on the Headland, have been temporarily closed since March to enable Hartlepool Borough Council to carry out inspections and repairs to the old original fibrous plasterwork ceilings.

Council bosses said at the time the decision was “the only option” as “we must prioritise the health and safety of everyone using these venues”.

An update from the council in April stated that neither venue would reopen before the end of June as inspections and investigations continued.

Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre (left) and Borough Hall have been closed since March on safety grounds.

Civic centre chiefs have now confirmed work is on track to be completed in time for both venues to return with a programme of autumn and winter events, starting in September.

Councillor Pamela Hargreaves, chair of the council’s economic growth and regeneration committee, said: “We would like to thank everyone for their patience, support and understanding while we have been carrying out this essential work.

“Since the new administration came into office following the local elections in May, one of our key focuses has been to ensure that we can get these venues back open as soon as possible and it’s great to see that the doors will be reopening in just a matter of weeks.

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming people back to the Town Hall Theatre and the Borough Hall for an exciting and varied programme.’’

The Town Hall Theatre, Raby Road, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

The Town Hall Theatre will reopen with Looking For Me Friend: the Music of Victoria Wood on Tuesday, September 17.

Meanwhile Hartlepool’s Hot Potato Comedy Club will return to the venue on Saturday, September 28.

In conjunction with promoters, two shows planned for September – The Elton John Show and Joe McElderry: the Classic Collection Live Concert – will now be moved to the new year.

Existing ticket holders for the shows will be contacted by the council.

Elsewhere Hartlepool Folk Festival will return to the Borough Hall from Friday 4th to Sunday 6th October, with tickets available at www.hartlepoolfolkfestival.co.uk.

Council chiefs added more shows for the rest of the year and into 2025 will be announced in the coming weeks.