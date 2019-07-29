Will you be heading along to the Hartlepool Carnival Parade this year?

Hartlepool Carnival: Looking back at town's parade as community prepares for 2019 event

This week marks the start of carnival season in Hartlepool as Murphy’s Funfair arrives in town for families to enjoy.

By Debra Fox
Monday, 29 July, 2019, 11:12

The fair will set up shop on Thursday, August 1 for more than a week of rides, games and entertainment with Hartlepool’s Carnival Parade taking place on Saturday, August 10. As the community prepares for a fantastic day of fun, we have taken a trip down memory lane to parades of yesteryear. See if you can spot any familiar faces in our photos.

1. Royalty

Carnival Prince Jake Kitching and Princess Nicole Gough.

Photo: Kevin Brady

2. Unicorn power

A colourful display at a previous carnival parade.

Photo: Kevin Brady

3. Here they come

The carnival procession.

Photo: Kevin Brady

4. Ready for action

Colourful costumes for 2017's parade.

Photo: Kevin Brady

