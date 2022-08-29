Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of teams of friends built homemade rafts for the fun event on the Headland on Saturday (August 27) afternoon which attracted scores of spectators to watch the race which started and ended on the Fish Sands.

Everyone had a great time and the winners were Hartlepool Boys Brigade in a Baywatch themed raft.

The victorious crew was presented with the trophy by the Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool Councillor Brian Cowie.

Four teams collide to the delight of the large crowd on the Pilot Pier.

Volunteers from Hartlepool RNLI were on hand to keep all the participants safe.

Organised by Hartlepool Carnival Committee and The Pot House, the afternoon also featured live music, street food and children’s rides.

Several bands based in the region played as the street was closed and families and revellers enjoyed party atmosphere.

A Hartlepool Carnival spokesman said: "Overall it was a fantastic day, the weather was good to us and brought everyone out.

The Boys Brigade Baywatch raft team get presented with the trophy for coming first from the Mayor and Mayoress.

"The raft race is a great event in the Headland Carnival calendar and we do this in conjunction with Elaine and Colin from the Pot House.

“It’s a great day and apart from the race itself, we had live music on the outside stage featuring Electric Sheep, Dig the old breed and Midnight Hour, and great compère Alan Cockrill and Murphy’s Funfairs attractions.

“We would like to thank the RNLI for their support and everyone who attended and made it a great day.

“Next year will be the 100th carnival and work is already underway planning it.”

Hundreds turned out for the popular event.

The number of entrants in the raft race was up on last year with six teams in total.

They included two teams from the Boys Brigade, one from The Fisherman’s Arms pub on the Headland and others with names such as The Goon Patrol and We Need Shipmates.

Another group of friends donned colourful superhero style costumes.

The bands also went down well with the crowd and included well-known Hartlepool act Dig The Old Breed and five-piece rockers Electric Sheep who played a host of modern and classic covers.