Numerous organisations that Cllr Loynes supported over the years have paid their own touching tributes, praising her kindness and service to them and the town.

Cllr Loynes was a staunch supporter of Hartlepool Carnival whose committee said: “Brenda and her husband Consort Dennis have been a great integral part of the carnival over the past few years and have supported us with huge enthusiasm and commitment.

Councillor Brenda Loynes along with consort Dennis Loynes handing over funds to Michelle Shield from Miles For Men.

“Our thoughts are with Dennis and his family at this sad time.

“Rest in peace Brenda you will be greatly missed.”

MP for Hartlepool Jill Mortimer spoke of her “deep sadness” highlighting Cllor Loynes council roles, adding she was also “too fleetingly a friend, I wish we could have had more time together.”

Lord Lieutenant of County Durham Sue Snowdon added: “She will be remembered for her courage and determination to carry out her civic duties throughout her illness.

Hartlepool Mayor Cllr Brenda Loynes with husband Dennis and Miss Teen Hartlepool Chloe Richards during the judging of the Hartlepool Carnival's Talent Competition last year.

“A lovely person, sincere and generous.”

One of Cllr Loynes’ chosen charities Alice House Hospice said: “We were grateful for all of her kind support and the warmth that she showed towards local hospice patients.

"It was also a pleasure to work alongside Brenda with Alice House being one of her chosen charities.”

Another of her chosen charities Miles For Men described her as “an amazing kind and caring lady” adding: “You will be sadly missed, goodnight God bless Brenda from us all at Miles For Men, Walk For Women, Minds For Men, Wellness For Women and all the staff from the Extra Mile Charity Shop.”

Councillor Brenda Loynes joining in the Walk for Peace in Ward Jackson Park in September.

Despite her ill health, Cllr Loynes continued to attend numerous engagements and events, often in a wheelchair.

One of the organisers Imam Tahir Selby said she attended many mosque events since before she became mayor.

He added: "We pray that may the One God grant her the highest abode in paradise and bring peace and comfort on her loved ones.

"We would like to thank her for the great service she did for Hartlepool, we will all miss her.”

