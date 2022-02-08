Tributes to 'the most amazing public servant' after Hartlepool Mayor Brenda Loynes's death is announced

Councillor Brenda Loynes passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, February 8.

Hartlepool Borough Council has confirmed with “deep sorrow” that Councillor Loynes passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, February 8, following a long battle with cancer.

She had been a Conservative Councillor since 2011 and had served as the Ceremonial Mayor since 2019, raising thousands of pounds for local charities.

Councillor Shane Moore, the leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “Brenda has been the most amazing public servant, Mayor and friend who was totally committed to residents and the Council she served with pride.

A flag flies at half mast outside Hartlepool Civic Centre following the death of Mayor Cllr Brenda Loynes.

“My thoughts at this very sad time are with her husband Den, their children Mandy and Simon and all of Brenda’s extended family who she absolutely adored and cherished.”

Denise McGuckin, the council’s managing director, said: “Brenda was loved and admired by so many people across Hartlepool and I know her loss will also be felt by Council officers who she always had time for. I’ve known Brenda for many years, since before she was a Councillor. She was a good friend and I will miss her.”

Councillor Mike Young, leader of Hartlepool Borough Council’s Conservative Group, said: “It has been the greatest privilege of my time as a councillor representing the residents and businesses of the Rural West ward alongside Brenda.

“Over the years, she has been a wonderful support and mentor to me and I will miss her dearly.

“It’s such a sad day for Hartlepool and my thoughts and prayers are with Den, Mandy, Simon and all of her family and friends at this time of mourning.”

Councillor Brenda Harrison, leader of Hartlepool Borough Council’s Labour Group, said: “Although we represented different political parties, I had the utmost respect for Brenda as her passion was always representing and supporting the good people of Hartlepool.

“Brenda was a truly lovely lady who loved our borough and loved her family and my thoughts at this time are with Den, Mandy and Simon and all of her family and friends.”

A civic funeral will be held in due course and details will be announced once these are known.

A council flag is flying at half mast outside Hartlepool Civic Centre as a tribute.

