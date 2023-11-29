Hartlepool charity donates £100,000 to community organisations across the region
The Hospital of God, in Greatham, runs an annual small grants programme which provides funding for local community-based organisations to support local communities and smaller start-up groups.
Among the causes supported by the Trustees Grants Committee this year are Hartlepool Foodbank and the town’s Alice House Hospice.
Margaret Bousfield, chair of the grants committee, said: “The Hospital of God is a proud supporter of the voluntary and community sector in the North East and we are pleased to continue to support a wide range of organisations who make a difference in our communities.”
The grants committee considers applications on an annual basis with the next round of funding applications running from the start of December to the end of January 2024.
For more information or to apply for grant funding, see www.hospitalofgod.org.uk/grants-programme.