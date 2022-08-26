Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local charity the PFC Trust, founded by Frances Connolly, has donated “considerable” sponsorship to Hartlepool United for the charity’s logo to appear on the back of the team’s away and third shirts.

The two-year deal will see both organisations work together to achieve goals across Hartlepool.

And to celebrate the new partnership, the PFC Trust is by giving people the chance to win a pair of season tickets and two new shirts.

Hartlepool United COO Stephen Hobin, PFC Trust founder Frances Connolly, PFC Trust operations director Joe Dunne and Hartlepool manager Paul Hartley with the new shirts boasting the charity's logo. Picture courtesy of Hartlepool United.

Frances said: “Pools are an important part of the town. Even in its darkest days, the people of Hartlepool supported the club.

"I felt that as an individual I wanted to help it grow at a time when things have been improving and seem to be going down the right path.”

Former teacher Frances founded the PFC Trust after she and her husband Patrick won £114.9m on the EuroMillions lottery in 2019.

Having previously lived in Hartlepool for around 25 years, they wanted to help make a difference to the town.

Sport has always been a big focus of the trust’s work and Frances has helped a long list of grassroots sports clubs in the town.

Hartlepool United’s chief operating officer Stephen Hobin said: “We are thrilled with this sponsorship which is a unique donation to the club by Frances and her husband Patrick.

“To gift the club such a considerable sum of money over the next two years is an incredible gesture and in return we have placed the PFC Trust logo on the back of our away and third shirts to promote their fantastic charity which really changes lives in our community.”

PFC Trust chairman Shaun Hope, who has been involved in local football for a number of years, added: “The PFC Trust sees sport as a vehicle to achieve our aim of doing that because we know how passionate the people are about sport – and none more so than the town’s football club.”

To be in with a chance of winning the season tickets and Hartlepool shirts just ‘Follow’ and ‘Like’ the PFC Trust on Facebook and Instagram.