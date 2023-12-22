"It was cold, it was lonely.

One charity going above and beyond for people living on the streets in Hartlepool has received welcome backing for its work.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tata Steel, in Brenda Road, Hartlepool, and Middlesbrough Jobcentre, in Corporation Street, Middlesbrough, have donated a range of items to LilyAnne’s Wellbeing, in Victoria Road, Hartlepool, to show their support for the it is doing this Christmas to help people living on the streets.

Both companies donated a range of items to the charity including blankets, scarves, gloves, hats and toiletries, which will all contribute to LilyAnne’s Give A Tent For Christmas campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This campaign aims to give people on the streets in Hartlepool some basic shelter from the elements as charities across the town try and secure permanent accommodation for them.

Trevor Sherwood inside LilyAnne's Wellbeing with items that have been donated by Tata Steel and Middlesbrough Jobcentre.

Speaking about the donations, Trevor Sherwood, project development manager at LilyAnne’s, said: “It’s absolutely amazing.”

LilyAnne’s has been providing mental health support to employees at Tata Steel for a number of months now and is grateful for the company’s donation.

Trevor, community navigator Angela Arnold and volunteer Keith Embleton will be supporting the local homeless community on Christmas Day by offering them chocolate selection boxes and warm clothes such as hats and scarves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keith originally came up with the idea after spending four years on the streets himself.

From left, Trevor Sherwood, Angela Arnold and Keith Embleton outside LilyAnne's Wellbeing.

He said: “On Christmas, we had nothing to wake up to.

"It was cold, it was lonely.

"There were no warm drinks. There was nothing.

"So when Trevor asked me to try and think of an idea, I thought what I would have liked is a warm drink or a hat or a scarf.”

Trevor said: “We asked Keith what would this have meant to you at Christmas and he said, ‘what we need to do is give them things that they cannot sell’.”

He continued: “Everyone spends Christmas in their homes and this is the time homeless people are probably going to be most isolated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"People are really generous and buy cups of tea but on Christmas Day, all of that stops.

"We are currently working with 11 homeless people but that can increase daily.”