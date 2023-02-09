The organisation, based at One77, in York Road, received £1,500 to help it continue to deliver support and equal opportunities to local children with additional needs through play and social interactions.

Each year the housebuilder, which includes Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes, supports a wide range of organisations through its monthly Community Fund initiative to improve the lives of those in need nearby to its developments.

Families First's home at One77, York Road. Picture by FRANK REID

Donations have increased from £1,000 to £1,500 to charities that promote mental and physical wellbeing, equality, employability and care for local people.