Hartlepool charity one of 14 North East organisations to receive share of Barratt community fund
Hartlepool charity Families First was one of 14 North East charities to receive a share of £46,000 from housebuilder Barratt Developments North East last year.
The organisation, based at One77, in York Road, received £1,500 to help it continue to deliver support and equal opportunities to local children with additional needs through play and social interactions.
Each year the housebuilder, which includes Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes, supports a wide range of organisations through its monthly Community Fund initiative to improve the lives of those in need nearby to its developments.
Donations have increased from £1,000 to £1,500 to charities that promote mental and physical wellbeing, equality, employability and care for local people.
Carl Sobolewski, managing director of Barratt Developments North East, said: “Each of the charities do so much to improve the lives and wellbeing of those across the North East region and we hope that this donation will allow them to continue to support as many people as possible.”