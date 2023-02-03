News you can trust since 1877
Chance to remember a lost loved one with Hartlepool funeral directors’ remembrance tree

Hartlepool’s Masons Funeral Directors has created a poignant display for Valentine’s Day.

By Pamela Bilalova
27 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Feb 2023, 11:36am

Masons, in the town’s Park Road, has unveiled a display featuring love hearts and poetry remembrance cards.

The poignant display will give people a chance to remember a loved one who has passed away.

Members of the local community and customers of the funeral home can request a card to write a message for their loved one which will be displayed on a special remembrance tree.

Corina Callan (left) and Julia Masshedar in front of the Valentine's display at Mansons Funeral Directors.
Julia Masshedar, funeral service arranger at Masons Funeral Directors, said: “Valentine’s Day may be a day for some people to remember their loved one – a wife or husband, a girlfriend, boyfriend or a partner – who has passed away.

“The team at Masons have decorated the windows with hearts and there will be poetry cards to take away ahead of Valentine’s Day on February 14.

“There will be a remembrance tree with heart tags which people can write a message for their loved one, if they wish.

People can leave a message which will be displayed on the special remembrance tree.

"This will be on display in the reception area. We are inviting people in the local community to come along and write a message on a card and we will place this on the tree for them.”

The funeral directors previously helped people pay tribute to their dads ahead of Father’s Day by writing a message for a father who is no longer around on a dedicated memorial tree.

It came after the great response Masons received for its similar campaign for Mother’s Day.

Poetry remembrance cards are available as well.
The funeral directors previously had a memorial tree for Father's Day as well.
