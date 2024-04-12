Hartlepool charity organises 24-hour fundraising knitathon
Atrium is a mental health charity based in Hartlepool, with a studio on Park Road and a gallery in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre.
The 24-hour event starts at 8am on Friday, April 26, and ends at 8am on Saturday, April 27.
From 9am until 9pm, locals are encouraged to come along to Park Road to join the fundraising knit and natter session, bringing an existing project or starting afresh.
Members and volunteers are then going to be working throughout the night when the building closes to the public.
The knitting will eventually be displayed in their gallery as part of a competition to guess how long the piece is.
A spokesperson for Atrium said: "By participating in our knitathon, you'll be helping to raise vital funds that enable us to continue our important work.”
Donations can be made at https://www.justgiving.com/page/artriumknitathon.
