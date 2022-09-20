Going back to the 80s to support Hartlepool hospice’s anniversary Moonlight Walk

Walkers have been encouraged to get into the spirit of the 80s and dress up in the style of the decade.

Fundraisers at Alice House Hospice are inviting people to join them for their annual Moonlight Walk on Saturday, October 1.

This year is the 15th anniversary of the walk which starts at Tees and Hartlepool Yacht Club and continues along the promenade to Seaton Carew Golf Club before returning to the Yacht Club.

Walkers will be treated to non stop hits from the 80s during a pre walk disco by Walter Barton, of Deck One, and will receive a medal, glow stick and a hot butty when they get back.

Janice Forbes, community fundraiser at Alice House, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming lots of familiar faces as well as new supporters experiencing this great event and taking the time to remember their lost loved ones.

"The 80s were great fun and the fashions were out there so we’d love to see walkers in their best retro get ups to help get into the 80s spirit.

"There will be a prize for the best outfit.”

Hospice fundraisers have extended a huge thank you to J & B Recycling for sponsoring the event - meaning all money raised will go to support Alice House’s patient care services.

The five-mile walk kicks off at 9pm with registration taking place from 7pm.

Registration is £15 for adults and £10 for children.