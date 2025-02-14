One of Hartlepool’s oldest charities has decided to re-brand after 750 years and is getting ready to expand the services it offers to those in need across the town.

The Hospital of God, in Greatham, is now known as The Greatham Foundation.

The Greatham Foundation will continue to expand upon the services The Hospital of God has been delivering over the centuries, including managing alms houses, private rentals and specialised residential and day care centres for individuals living with dementia as well as support for their carers.

Lawrence McAnelly, director of The Greatham Foundation, said: “This is an exciting chapter for us. As the needs of our community evolve, so too must our organisation.

"The Greatham Foundation embodies our vision for the future, ensuring we remain a vital resource for generations to come.

"Our services, our dedicated staff and our unwavering commitment are here to stay.”

Founded in 1273 by Bishop Robert de Stichell to help the poor and elderly people of Hartlepool, The Greatham Foundation has provided essential services to people in the community for centuries.

Each year, The Greatham Foundation gives around £90,000 to local organisations and charities who work with disadvantaged people.

Margaret Bousfield, chair of the foundation’s board of trustees, said: “The decision to re-brand was made after careful deliberation.

"We believe The Greatham Foundation represents a meaningful evolution, one that honours our rich history while embracing future opportunities.

"We are immensely proud of our legacy and look forward to building upon it in innovative ways.”