Hartlepool children bury treasures at new housing development

Thirteen Year 5 children from West Park Primary School created posters giving a snapshot of their life at primary school, to be buried at Elwick Gardens, a new development by David Wilson Homes.

The time capsule, which is marked by a blue plaque, has been designed to be opened in 50 years.

It also features a photo of the development, serving as a timestamp for the community of residents in 2072.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pupils in Year 5 at West Park Primary School created beautifully designed posters which give a snapshot of their life at school.

Ella Crang, Year 5 and 6 Teacher from West Park Primary School said: “The children really enjoyed designing posters to be buried in the time capsule and it was great that they were given the opportunity to visit the site of the burial and put their posters in the time capsule themselves. It’s a really unique activity and we’re grateful to David Wilson Homes for involving us in the local community.”

Gill Hurst, sales manager at David Wilson Homes North East, said: “We’re always keen to participate in activities with the communities in which we build and having the students' posters buried in a time capsule at Elwick Gardens adds a unique touch to the development site. The students' designs were fantastic and it was great to have them come along for the burial of the time capsule.”

David Wilson Homes and Barratt Homes, which together comprise the Barratt Developments brand, have a range of homes in Elwick.

From left to right: Carol Jukes, Senior Sales Adviser, Gill Hurst, Sales Manager, Lucy Ford, Sales Adviser and Chris Foggin, Site Manager at Elwick Gardens with West Park Primary School pupils.