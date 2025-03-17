Schools and organisations across Hartlepool took part in a challenge to raise much-needed funds for the town’s hospice.

Pupils at Brougham, Clavering, Eldon Grove, Golden Flatts and St Helen’s schools and the 9th Hartlepool Scout Group took part in Alice House Hospice’s Bright Sparks challenge this year, raising £2663.

Along with Red House School, in Norton, they were tasked with turning £20 into as much money as possible, with activities including pizza nights, pyjama days and bake sales.

Certificates and prizes provided by sponsors EDF Energy were presented at Hartlepool Power Station by Mayor Consort Phil Holbrook.

Red House School pupils raised £380 in the Alice House Hospice Bright Sparks Challenge, earning themselves a gold award. Toby, Robynne and Isabella also earned outstanding contribution awards for their fundraising efforts.

Hospice fundraiser Gil Parker said: “The Bright Sparks Challenge is always such a great event for Alice House Hospice.

"It gives us an opportunity to work with inspirational young people from amazing local schools and community groups across Hartlepool and in the local area.

“Bright Sparks develops their entrepreneurial skills and business acumen and you can really see how proud the young people are of their projects.”