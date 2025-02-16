A group of young swimmers in Hartlepool put their skills to the test this month as they raised funds for the town’s hospice.

Fourteen swimmers in Mill House Leisure Centre’s Learn to Swim programme challenged themselves to collectively swim five miles, or the equivalent of 400 pool lengths, in 30 minutes to raise money for Alice House Hospice.

Students in the programme, run by Hartlepool Borough Council’s Active service, smashed their target, finishing the challenge in just 19 minutes and 50 seconds and raising £1,415.

Councillor Gary Allen, chair of the council’s adult and community based services committee, said: “Given that they are fairly inexperienced swimmers, to swim so far in such a short space of time is exceptional.”

Nicola Winwood, in memory fundraiser at Alice House Hospice, added: “A massive well done from Alice House to everyone involved in this fundraising initiative.

"I hope all the swimmers enjoyed raising such a fantastic amount as well as completing an incredible fitness challenge.”