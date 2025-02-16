Young swimmers raise more than £1,000 for Hartlepool's Alice House Hospice

By Madeleine Raine
Published 16th Feb 2025, 04:45 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A group of young swimmers in Hartlepool put their skills to the test this month as they raised funds for the town’s hospice.

Fourteen swimmers in Mill House Leisure Centre’s Learn to Swim programme challenged themselves to collectively swim five miles, or the equivalent of 400 pool lengths, in 30 minutes to raise money for Alice House Hospice.

Students in the programme, run by Hartlepool Borough Council’s Active service, smashed their target, finishing the challenge in just 19 minutes and 50 seconds and raising £1,415.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Councillor Gary Allen, chair of the council’s adult and community based services committee, said: “Given that they are fairly inexperienced swimmers, to swim so far in such a short space of time is exceptional.”

Fourteen swimmers in Mill House Leisure Centre’s Learn to Swim programme collectively swam five miles, or the equivalent of 400 pool lengths, in 30 minutes, raising £1,415 for Alice House Hospice.Fourteen swimmers in Mill House Leisure Centre’s Learn to Swim programme collectively swam five miles, or the equivalent of 400 pool lengths, in 30 minutes, raising £1,415 for Alice House Hospice.
Fourteen swimmers in Mill House Leisure Centre’s Learn to Swim programme collectively swam five miles, or the equivalent of 400 pool lengths, in 30 minutes, raising £1,415 for Alice House Hospice.

Nicola Winwood, in memory fundraiser at Alice House Hospice, added: “A massive well done from Alice House to everyone involved in this fundraising initiative.

"I hope all the swimmers enjoyed raising such a fantastic amount as well as completing an incredible fitness challenge.”

Related topics:StudentsHartlepoolHartlepool Borough Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice