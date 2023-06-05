News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child - shares picture and name
BA staff hit by cyber security breach with personal information hacked
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers

Hartlepool choirs sing together for the first time in five years

The Hartlepool Male Voice Choir and Hartlepool Ladies Choir are joining together for their first concert in five years later this month.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 5th Jun 2023, 17:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 17:02 BST

The concert is taking place at the Borough Hall on Saturday, June 24, at 7pm, with donations being made to local charities from the proceeds.

Both choirs last sang together on a visit to Huckelhoven, in Germany in 2018, and will be welcoming some members from the Huckelhoven Male Voice Choir to the concert in June.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sue Stead, committee member and social media admin of the Hartlepool Ladies Choir, said: “Hartlepool Ladies’ Choir and Hartlepool Male Voice Choir are both very successful choirs in their own right but when they sing together it becomes something very special.”

Hartlepool Ladies Choir and Hartlepool Male Voice Choir set to perform together for the first time in five years.Hartlepool Ladies Choir and Hartlepool Male Voice Choir set to perform together for the first time in five years.
Hartlepool Ladies Choir and Hartlepool Male Voice Choir set to perform together for the first time in five years.
Most Popular

The concert will feature a range of songs including choral pieces, musicals and modern pieces.

Ladies Choir chairperson Julia Waller said: "The ladies are really looking forward to the concert and hope those attending are too. Singing with the Male Voice Choir has always been a wonderful experience and we are pleased that we're able to sing together once again in June."

Both choirs have performed together on a number of occasions including performances at The Sage, in Gateshead, and The Royal Albert Hall, in London.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hartlepool Male Voice Choir chairperson Duncan Graham said: “When it comes to HMVC and the joint concert, of course we are looking forward to it, not just the concert but the rehearsals on Sunday afternoons as well."

Hartlepool Ladies Choir, pictured on the Headland.Hartlepool Ladies Choir, pictured on the Headland.
Hartlepool Ladies Choir, pictured on the Headland.

Tickets for the event are £10 per person and can be bought from secretary Mick Waller on (01429) 423063, Adrienne Harris on 07789 767933, Duncan on (01429) 296945 or on the door.

Read More
The Magic Numbers and The Sherlocks added to Hartlepool Tall Ships Races music l...
Hartlepool Male Voice Choir, pictured on the Headland.Hartlepool Male Voice Choir, pictured on the Headland.
Hartlepool Male Voice Choir, pictured on the Headland.
Related topics:Hartlepool