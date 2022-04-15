Hartlepool Christians turn out in force to show their faith at open air Good Friday service

Around 100 worshippers gathered in spring sunshine at the war memorial in Victoria Road for the Walk of Witness service on Good Friday.

It saw parishioners from the Holy Family Parish of Hartlepool, walk from the town’s six Catholic churches carrying wooden crosses as a public demonstration of their faith.

Led by Father Michael Griffiths, the service included the singing of hymns and readings by children and young people on the steps of the war memorial.

The Walk of Witness and service at the war memorial, Victoria Road, Hartlepool, on Good Friday.

It was the first time the service was open to all since the start of the Covid pandemic two years ago.

Jeremy Caine, who attends St Joseph’s Church, said: “It’s a really important event because this is a special day.

"It’s at the heart of what we believe, Jesus dying on the cross for us free to live a better life.

"We don’t just want to celebrate in our church, we want to celebrate it outside and for people to see us and join in.”

Father Michael Griffiths joined by youngsters who gave readings in the service.

He added: “I’m really glad it is back and glad of the sunshine. The first time we ever did this it snowed.”

The service was popular with families with people of all generations taking part.

Wendy Allen and son William Parkes, aged 12, of West View, walked more than two miles from St Mary’s Church, on the Headland.

William said: “It’s part of our faith showing what Jesus had to go through.”

Wendy admitted the walk was quite tiring but said: “I enjoy being able to spend some time with friends and William.”

Some passers by also stopped to watch after being curious about the event.

The event was organised by the Hartlepool Youth Ministry.

Bernadette Malcolmson, of the youth ministry and a member of St Mary’s church, said: “It was wonderful to have people back together again.

"I wondered how many people would come with it being such a long time that we were able to do it in person, but it was brilliant to see everybody arrive.

"Quite a crowd from St Joseph’s swelled the numbers.”

Bernadette also streamed the walk and service live on her phone with around 700 people watching and interacting in total.

