Hartlepool church hosts second tree festival after last year’s success
and live on Freeview channel 276
Holy Trinity Church, in Church Street, Seaton Carew, is hosting its second Christmas tree festival from Friday, December 15, to Sunday, December 17, after last year’s success.
Last year, the church managed to raise more than £750 during the festival and had twelve businesses from across the town sponsoring a tree.
The church has already received trees from Fens Primary School, Seaton Surgery and Kate Sirs School of Music.
On Saturday, guests can expect performances from Songbirds, NUTS ukulele group and Fens Primary School choir and on Sunday from the Hartlepool Stage Society, Dance Crazee and church choir.
Speaking about the church’s first Christmas tree festival, Joanne Sibly, organiser, said: “It was an absolutely fantastic weekend. It really was.”
Cash donations can be made by contacting [email protected].
Friday night is launch night and a ticketed event from 6pm until 8pm. Tickets cost £5 per person.