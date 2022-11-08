Eight bells that had been ringing out of tune for 115 years were removed by crane from the Stranton church in July to restore them to their former glory in Loughborough.

Work has now completed and each bell will be lifted back into place in the 60-foot high belfry tower by crane on Tuesday morning, November 15.

People are expected to gather at the 12th Century church to witness the event with local schoolchildren invited to attend.

The bells being removed from All Saints Church at Stranton, Hartlepool in July. Picture by FRANK REID.

The newly-installed vicar of All Saints Church, Reverend John Bell, will bless the bells before they go back in the tower.

They will not be seen by the public again for more than 100 years.