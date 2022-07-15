Watch as 60ft crane lifts eight out of tune bells from Hartlepool church for first time in over 100 years

A Hartlepool church rung in the changes as a number of its bells were carefully removed for the first time in more than 100 years so they could be restored.

By Mark Payne
Friday, 15th July 2022, 10:45 am
Updated Friday, 15th July 2022, 11:19 am

Eight bells that have been out of tune for 115 years were lifted out of All Saints Church at Stranton by a 60ft crane and gently lowered onto the back of a lorry.

They are now on their way to a specialist foundry in Loughborough, in Leicestershire, where they will be refurbished and retuned.

A lot of planning went into the operation and a window in the bell tower had to be removed several weeks ago as it was the only way the bells could be taken out.

One of the bells is removed from the Bell Tower at All Saints Church Stranton. Picture by FRANK REID.

Ten people were involved in the painstaking removal of the bells on Thursday, July 14, watched by bystanders and schoolchildren from Ward Jackson Primary School.

Surrounding roads were closed off and access to the church restricted while the three-hour operation was carried out.

Bellringer and project manager Andrew Frost said: “We informed the children of the fact that they will never see this again in Hartlepool, certainly not in this church as they are not due to come out again for over 100 years so it is very significant.

The bells are on their way to John Taylor & Co bell foundry in Loughborough where they will be refurbished and retuned. Picture by FRANK REID.

"The removal and whole week went really well. There’s been a whole bunch of bellringers and volunteers from the church helping the bell hanger to get everything ready.

"We hope they will be back sometime towards the end of October.

“We are very much looking forward to seeing them restored to their former glory and hearing them ring – in tune."

One of the bells dates from 1599.

