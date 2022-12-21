All Saints Church Stranton, Stranton Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

The bells at Stranton Church have been silent since June when they were removed to be fully refurbished by specialists in Loughborough 150 miles away.

The first time that the they will be rung for a church service since being put back in place in November will be on Christmas Day morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work on installing the bells and all their fittings has continued until last Friday when the Hartlepool bellringers were able to test ring them.

The bells inside the tower of Stranton Church.

Bellringer Andrew Frost said: “All of the Hartlepool bellringers are excited to, once more, be ringing the bells at Stranton including the bell that was cast circa 1520.”

A service for rededication of the bells is due to be held in the church on February 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad