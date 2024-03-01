Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Arkley, of JB Arkley & Son on Graythorp industrial estate, has previously featured on show Bangers and Cash: Restoring Classics.

He is due to appear on the new series which recently began on channel Yesterday after the TV cameras paid him a visit.

In 2022, John was seen on the show restoring a 1938 MG SA car which he bought at auction in a previous episode of Bangers and Cash.

John Arkley in the Morris Minor van at his Graythorp site being filmed for the new series of Bangers and Cash: Restoring Classics.

This time, the programme follows him selling two classic vehicles at auction.

One is a 1960s Morris Minor van while the second is a 1959 MG Y-Type.

John, 50, said: “I had them for 20 odd years each. They were both complete wrecks when I originally got them.

"Me and my late dad Brian, who died a few years ago, restored them.”

John runs JB Arkley and Son in Hartlepool.

He added: “The producer of the programme rang me up and asked if they could come back and film me again and I said yes.

"They came here for two days and filmed me finishing the cars off before they were picked up when one of the sons of the auctioneer came to collect them.

"I had to look a bit sad as they took them away.”

The cameras follow their journey to Mathewsons Auctions, near Pickering, where they went under the hammer.

The vehicles are taken away to auction at Mathewsons Classic Car Auctions in North Yorkshire.

John, of Foggy Furze, Hartlepool, said: “I got pretty much exactly what I predicted for them which was more than the auctioneer thought.”