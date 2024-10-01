Hartlepool College of Further Education embraces African culture for the start of Black History Month
Staff and students at Hartlepool College of Further Education joined in with the beat to African dancing with charity organisation Transformers HPL that works to break down barriers.
A large audience gathered in the foyer of the college, which was draped in flags of many African nations, to enjoy the launch on Tuesday morning.
Principal Darren Hankey said it was “a truly wonderful and uplifting start” to this year’s celebrations.
The college said is holding three days of activities as it immerses itself in the rich heritage and vibrant traditions of African culture.
It said it was thrilled to partner with the group once again after the resounding success of its Black History Month celebrations last year.
The programme includes drumming workshops, Afrobeat dance classes, African dishes and cooking demonstrations, and African-inspired crafts.
On Monday, the college in Stockton Street, hosted a seminar by Transformers HPL featuring a number of speakers ahead of the start of Black History Month.
The group says there is an increasing Black, Asian, and Minority Ethnic (BAME) population in Hartlepool, but also anti-immigration sentiments, fuelled in part by recent ugly protests.
Project manager Gina Mainoo stated: "Newly arrived BAME communities need us to create safe spaces and opportunities for emerging communities to come together and form strong social connections.
“Transformers HPL envisions Hartlepool to be the best place where people want to visit, live and work now and in the future whilst embracing different cultures of its people.”
