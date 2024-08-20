Hartlepool Afro-Caribbean group sends message of unity after riot and community tensions
Transformers HPL, which works to promote integration and community cohesion, entered a large and colourful float in this month’s Hartlepool Carnival parade – as they have done for several years.
Co-founder Gina Mainoo says the reaction from the community showed the real face of Hartlepool after last month’s unrest and disorder when a mosque and community centre were targeted by protesters and some people shouted racial slurs.
Gina, who has lived in the town since 2019, said: “We needed to make this statement. At the carnival you could see the genuineness of the community.
“People were happy and blowing kisses. The community were so, so supportive from the beginning of the incident to now.”
Around 70 people took part in the procession including members of a sister group in Middlesbrough, and Que Bailey-Fleet, one of Hartlepool’s first councillors from minority ethnic backgrounds elected this year.
An after party was also a success. “There were people from different cultures all dancing, eating and enjoying themselves,” added Gina.
"It was such a joyous time.”
Transformers HPL was created in 2021 by Gina and Nomusa Malinga to help people from black and ethnic minorities (BAME) who come to Hartlepool to settle by promoting education and understanding.
They do this by putting on dance and drumming workshops, including in schools, working with police and holding events throughout Black History Month.
Gina said the number of BAME people in Hartlepool is increasing for reasons including to study, the quieter pace compared to London, less knife crime and more affordable rents.
Despite the recent scenes of disorder, Gina says it has not put people off.
"People are still happy to live here,” she said. “It’s why at the carnival we wanted to show we were part of the community and tell people we are still united and Hartlepool isn’t what people have seen it is.”
The group based on the Central Estate has a number of activities coming up including an after school club, monthly cook out and fundraising dinner.
They have also been nominated for a BBC Make A Difference award.
