A group of health and social care students have been praised after raising £1,000 for a hospice by organising a number of fundraising activities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among the events held by health and social care students at Hartlepool College of Further Education, in Stockton Street, were an Easter fair and a sponsored walk.

As the only adult hospice in the Hartlepool, Tees Valley and East Durham areas, Alice House Hospice relies on donations from the public to carry on operating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sue Baker, health and social care lecturer at the college, said: “The students decided to raise money for Alice House as part of their enrichment activities to work alongside and support local organisations.

Hartlepool College of Further Education students are pictured handing over a cheque for £1000 to Alice House Hospice's fundraiser Gil Parker.

"This enhances their curriculum by finding out about the work that voluntary health and social care or early years providers, especially volunteers, do to help support the local community.”

One group of students also took part in the fundraising as part of their vocational course.

Sue said: “They study a unit, contributing to the community, and need to carry out an activity which supports a local volunteering service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These activities provide students with vital knowledge of local services and enable them to develop their communication skills and confidence.”

Alice House fundraiser Gil Parker said: “We are so grateful for the donation from the health and social care students at Hartlepool College of Further Education.

"This money is so important to support our patients and their families here at Alice House Hospice.

"The staff and students have worked so hard to organise the Easter fair and the sponsored walk and it was a privilege to be asked to come along to their events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hartlepool College of Further Education are such consistent and amazing supporters of Alice House Hospice and we look forward to continuing our relationship with them moving forward.”

Speaking about the success of the fundraisers, Sue said: “This was an excellent opportunity for students to develop their teamwork, presentation skills and confidence, as well as contribute to the local community.”

The college hopes to organise similar events in the future to raise even more money for the hospice.